FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ofcom publishes final outcome of 4G auction
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 1, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ofcom publishes final outcome of 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - BT Group PLC : * Ofcom - ofcom publishes final outcome of 4g auction * Ofcom-niche spectrum (subsidiary of BT Group paid 15.06 million STG

for spectrum bands 2,520-2,535 mhz and 2,640-2,655 mhz. * Vodafone Limited has paid £8,060,020 to be allocated the spectrum bands 801 to 811 MHz and 842 to 852 MHz * vodafone paid an additional £4,039,123 to be allocated the spectrum bands 2,500 to 2,520 MHz and 2,620 to 2,640 MHz * None of the other winning bidders from the principal stage (Everything Everywhere Ltd, Hutchison 3G UK Ltd and Telefónica UK Ltd) is required to pay any further amounts as a result of the assignment stage. * Ofcom - total amount paid as a result of the assignment stage is £27,160,322 * Ofcom - adding principle stage of auction sums means that those participating

in the auction have paid a total of £2,368,273,322

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.