BRIEF-Ofcom publishes final outcome of 4G auction

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - BT Group PLC : * Ofcom - ofcom publishes final outcome of 4g auction * Ofcom-niche spectrum (subsidiary of BT Group paid 15.06 million STG

for spectrum bands 2,520-2,535 mhz and 2,640-2,655 mhz. * Vodafone Limited has paid £8,060,020 to be allocated the spectrum bands 801 to 811 MHz and 842 to 852 MHz * vodafone paid an additional £4,039,123 to be allocated the spectrum bands 2,500 to 2,520 MHz and 2,620 to 2,640 MHz * None of the other winning bidders from the principal stage (Everything Everywhere Ltd, Hutchison 3G UK Ltd and Telefónica UK Ltd) is required to pay any further amounts as a result of the assignment stage. * Ofcom - total amount paid as a result of the assignment stage is £27,160,322 * Ofcom - adding principle stage of auction sums means that those participating

in the auction have paid a total of £2,368,273,322