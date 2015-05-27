FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Telecom commences 160 mln stg share buyback programme
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 27, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British Telecom commences 160 mln stg share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - BT Group PLC : * British telecom plc - transaction in own shares * Commencement of a non-discretionary programme to purchase up to £160 million

worth of ordinary shares to be held as treasury shares * Buyback programme will be managed by J.P. Morgan Securities * Shares held during the period beginning on 27 may 2015 and ending on or

before 29 June 2015 * This forms part of earlier announced c£300m annual share buyback, to help

offset dilutive effect of maturing all-employee share plans * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

