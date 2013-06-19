FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
June 19, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

BT says CEO Livingston to step down to join UK government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British telecom company BT said on Wednesday chief executive Ian Livingston would step down in September to take up a role as Minister for Trade and Investment in the British government.

BT said that the head of its retail business, Gavin Patterson, would take over as chief executive in September.

Livingston will start his job for the government in December, BT said in a statement.

Prime Minister David Cameron said Livingston would replace former HSBC chairman Stephen Green in the ministerial role.

