a year ago
Britain's BT wins 100 mln euro network contract from Randstad
October 5, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Britain's BT wins 100 mln euro network contract from Randstad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's BT said it had won a 100 million euro ($112 million) contract from staffing company Randstad to provide cloud-based services and connectivity to more than 3,500 sites across 37 countries.

BT said on Wednesday it would consolidate Randstad's network infrastructure, currently provided by multiple domestic and regional providers, using internet connections and cloud-based virtual networks.

Randstad, the world's second largest staffing company after Adecco, recently agreed to buy Monster Worldwide , the owner of Monsterboard and Jobs.com, as part of a push into online recruiting. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
