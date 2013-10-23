Former ARM CEO Warren East to join BT's board

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - BT said former ARM Chief Executive Warren East would join its board next year, giving the telecoms company the benefit of his experience in growing the chip designer into a world leading mobile technology company.

East, who stepped down from ARM after 12 years at the helm in the summer, will join BT’s board as a non-executive director on 1 Feb, 2014, BT said on Wednesday.

BT Chairman Michael Rake said: “(East) brings with him in-depth experience of the technology industry which will be a real asset to the board.”