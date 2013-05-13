FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT says experiencing Openreach ethernet delays
May 13, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

BT says experiencing Openreach ethernet delays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT said on Monday it was experiencing problems within its Openreach division and was having to work hard to restore normal lead times for delivering ethernet services.

BT, fresh from forecast-beating results on Friday which sent its shares to near six year highs, said it was suffering from high levels of demand and some systems issues that had affected a small number of orders.

BT’s Openreach, which enables rival telecom operators to access BT’s network, sent an email to clients last week to explain what they were doing to improve the service. Ethernet services are used by communications firms to provide high-speed networks for corporate customers, and not consumers.

“As you are aware, over the last few months, while ethernet repair has remained strong, provision performance has fallen below our expected standards in some instances and we have been working hard to resolve these issues,” BT Openreach said.

“These plans have not yet delivered the levels of improvements we have been looking for and we appreciate that this may be causing problems for our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their support during this challenging time.”

Customers that use BT’s ethernet services via Openreach could include Virgin Media, TalkTalk and others.

