FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT names Alvarez as new Global Services ceo
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 17, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

BT names Alvarez as new Global Services ceo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Luis Alvarez is to become the chief executive of BT Global Services, replacing Jeff Kelly who is returning to the United States after running the multi-national corporate division for almost three years.

BT said Alvarez would take over the division from October 1. He has been with the company for 12 years in a variety of roles, more recently the president of BT Global Services in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

BT Global Services issued two profit warnings in 2008 and 2009 after the group failed to control costs. The division has steadily improved since then but the firm said in July that it had again been hit by companies cutting back on spending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.