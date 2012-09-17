BT names Alvarez as new Global Services ceo

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Luis Alvarez is to become the chief executive of BT Global Services, replacing Jeff Kelly who is returning to the United States after running the multi-national corporate division for almost three years.

BT said Alvarez would take over the division from October 1. He has been with the company for 12 years in a variety of roles, more recently the president of BT Global Services in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

BT Global Services issued two profit warnings in 2008 and 2009 after the group failed to control costs. The division has steadily improved since then but the firm said in July that it had again been hit by companies cutting back on spending.