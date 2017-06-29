German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
LONDON, June 29 Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.
BT in January lost a fifth of its market value when it revealed an accounting scandal at its Italian business and said work from the British government had slowed down.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4