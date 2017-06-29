LONDON, June 29 Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.

BT in January lost a fifth of its market value when it revealed an accounting scandal at its Italian business and said work from the British government had slowed down.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)