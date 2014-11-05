FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court says Sky must allow BT to carry its sports channels on YouView
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 5, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Court says Sky must allow BT to carry its sports channels on YouView

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A British court ruled on Wednesday that pay TV group BSkyB must make its Sky Sports 1 and 2 channels available for viewers of rival BT’s YouView TV service.

Regulator Ofcom welcomed the ruling, saying it paved the way for more top sports events to be made available for the first time to viewers on BT’s YouView platform, which uses broadband to deliver TV channels.

Ofcom chief executive Ed Richards said: “After more than four years of litigation and legal challenges, Ofcom’s 2010 pay TV decision continues to serve the interests of UK consumers and this ruling is consistent with our original decision.”

BT also welcomed the interim ruling by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

BSkyB was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Li-mei Hoang. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.