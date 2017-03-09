UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON, March 9 Britain's BT has appointed Jan du Plessis, chairman of miner Rio Tinto, as its next chairman, taking over from Mike Rake who has led the telecoms group for 10 years.
BT said on Thursday that du Plessis would join its board as a non-executive director on June 1, and become chairman on November 1.
Du Plessis has led Rio Tinto through a volatile period, as it scrambled to pay down $39 billion in debt from its Alcan takeover, scrapped a controversial tie-up with China's Chinalco, sacked a chief executive after the company made over-priced acquisitions and fended off a bid from Glencore.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
