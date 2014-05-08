FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand for broadband lifts BT to strong full-year results
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Demand for broadband lifts BT to strong full-year results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Strong demand for fibre broadband and television helped Britain’s BT report its first growth in consumer revenues in a decade and strong overall full-year results.

The 168-year-old former state telecoms monopoly, which reported a return to quarterly revenue growth last quarter for the first time in four and a half years, said it would extend its dividend and share buyback policy by one year.

It also increased its free cash flow forecasts for 2014/15.

BT’s financial performance has been helped by record customer demand for superfast broadband and its growing new sports TV service which is competing with the dominant pay-TV provider BSkyB. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)

