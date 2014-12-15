NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - European telecoms will dial up more deals in 2015. With M&A sweeping the sector, BT’s mobile ambitions mean Britain is up next, and tie-ups could follow elsewhere.

Newly sympathetic regulators have allowed in-market mobile mergers in Germany, Austria, and Ireland and have a Danish tie-up to review. A second big trend is “convergence”-led transactions uniting cable and mobile outfits, as in Germany, Spain and France. Private equity also yearns for deals.

There’s plenty left to do. Further mobile consolidation could take place in France (Numericable buying Bouygues Telecom ), Italy (Hutchison Whampoa buying Vimpelcom’s Wind), the Netherlands (a sale of Tele2 or Deutsche Telekom’s local units), and potentially Spain (where Vodafone could perhaps buy TeliaSonera’s Yoigo, the weak fourth player).

And Britain may not see the only fixed-mobile deal. In Belgium, Amsterdam-listed Altice could buy the local mobile unit of KPN or Orange, for example. In Italy, Vodafone is circling Swisscom-owned Fastweb.

The real surprise would be the return of the big cross-border deal. It’s possible to sketch out scenarios. Suppose BT’s purchase of a big UK mobile operator spurs Vodafone into bidding for Liberty Global. U.S. giants AT&T and Comcast, seeing their last chance to buy scale in European mobile and cable vanish, bid for Vodafone and Liberty respectively. Orange and DT, suddenly dwarfed, join forces. And so on.

But the acquirors’ investors, at least, would need convincing. Some deals - like Vodafone-Liberty - would stack up at the right price. But in general the financial benefits are elusive. In January, Credit Suisse estimated European telecoms’ overseas adventures had destroyed 169 billion euros of value between 2000 and 2012. And while Brussels would like European champions, politicians might be irked if U.S. predators get involved, or former national monopolies come under threat.

Shareholders need to be alert. Consolidation benefits already look priced in. European telecoms trade at 7.4 times EBITDA, up 50 percent in two years, Nomura says. That looks rich, when EBITDA should grow just 0.7 percent annually over the next three years, and the promise of quad-play and mobile data is not fully proven. The investment story doesn’t live up to the merger euphoria.

CONTEXT NEWS

- BT’s board met on Dec. 9 to discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, and agreed to continue talks with both sides, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. BT hopes to decide within 10 days, this person said.

- The British telecoms operator has been talking to O2’s owner Telefonica and with France’s Orange and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, who jointly own EE, Britain’s largest mobile carrier. A deal could cost between 9 billion pounds and 11 billion pounds.

- BT’s choice is between the higher-quality, larger EE, or the lower risk, simpler option of O2, people close to the situation have told Reuters. The considerations include both price and deal structure, such as whether to use cash, shares, asset swaps and potentially a rights issue.

- As of Dec. 10 there has been $67 billion of announced M&A this year targeting European telecommunications companies, and another $48 billion targeting media and entertainment firms, Thomson Reuters data shows.

- Reuters: BT to continue O2 and EE deal talks after board meeting-source (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)