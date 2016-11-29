FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK regulator to go to European Commission to force change at BT's Openreach
November 29, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

UK regulator to go to European Commission to force change at BT's Openreach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday it was preparing to go to the European Commission to try to force BT to legally separate its networks division Openreach after the two sides failed to come to a voluntary agreement.

Ofcom, which put forward its plan for a legally separate Openreach in July, said the two sides had made progress but not enough to deliver the better service for phone and broadband users it wants to see.

It said it remained open to BT bridging the gap between its proposal and what is required to address its "strong competition concerns".

Openreach is the division of BT Group that develops and maintains the UK's main telecoms network used by providers such as Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and BT's retail business.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

