9 months ago
BT says still working with Ofcom to agree Openreach deal
November 29, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 9 months ago

BT says still working with Ofcom to agree Openreach deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - BT said it would continue to work with UK telecoms regulator Ofcom to find an agreed solution for its networks division Openreach, after the regulator said it would go to the European Commission to try to force a legal separation.

Ofcom, which put forward its plan for a legally separate Openreach in July, said on Tuesday BT had not done enough to address its competition concerns and it would seek redress through European channels, but remained open to further proposals from BT.

Former state monopoly BT said in response that it would continue to work with Ofcom to agree a deal.

"We will continue to work with Ofcom to reach a voluntary settlement," BT said in a statement.

"We are in discussions with Ofcom on two outstanding issues, the reporting line of the Openreach CEO and the form of legal incorporation."

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

