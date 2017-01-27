Crisis-hit BT seeks to reassure investors, points to strong consumer demand

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - BT, the telecoms group reeling from an accounting scandal and a slowdown in its government work, said it was seeing record growth in its EE mobile unit and good momentum in consumer operations in a bid to reassure investors.

In results overshadowed by the profit warning on Tuesday that wiped out a fifth of its market value, the group said it had added 83,000 broadband customers in its third quarter, while 260,000 switched to faster fibre connections.

"I am deeply disappointed with the unacceptable practices by some that we've found," Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said.

Adjusted core earnings for the quarter rose 18 percent to 1.87 billion pounds, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)