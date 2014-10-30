FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong demand for fibre broadband boosts BT in second quarter
October 30, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Strong demand for fibre broadband boosts BT in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT reported second-quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts on Thursday helped by strong demand for fibre broadband from both its customers and those rivals selling it on a wholesale basis.

The former state telecoms monopoly reported revenue up 0.2 percent on an underlying basis to 4.4 billion pounds ($7 billion) with core earnings up 1 percent to 1.5 billion pounds, slightly ahead of a consensus of 1.4 billion pounds.

BT’s financial performance has been helped by strong customer demand for its superfast fibre broadband offering and a sports TV service.

Revenues from BT’s consumer division grew by 7 percent, helping the firm to reiterate its outlook and lift its interim dividend by 15 percent, at the top end of its guidance range.

“Our Consumer business continues to perform well thanks to the impact of BT Sport where Premier League audiences are up around 45 per cent on average,” Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said.

“Fibre is also driving growth with one in three of our retail broadband customers enjoying super-fast speeds.”

1 US dollar = 0.6259 British pound Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
