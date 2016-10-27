FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong consumer demand for fibre helps BT meet Q2 expectations
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 27, 2016 / 6:17 AM / 10 months ago

Strong consumer demand for fibre helps BT meet Q2 expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - BT, Britain's biggest broadband provider, met market expectations with a 1 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by price rises and strong demand for faster fibre connections, keeping it on track for its full-year targets.

The company, which is in talks with regulators about the future of its Openreach networks unit, reported adjusted core earnings of 1.89 billion pounds ($2.3 billion)on revenue up 1.1 percent on an underlying basis to 6.0 billion pounds.

"Our consumer facing lines of business have performed well, but in the enterprise space, UK public sector continues to be a challenging market," the company said on Thursday.

$1 = 0.8183 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

