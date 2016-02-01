BT posts best growth for seven years, to restructure after EE deal

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain‘S BT Group said on Monday it would restructure its businesses to incorporate mobile operator EE, as it reported its best revenue growth for more than seven years in the third quarter.

The broadband market leader posted a 3 percent rise in core earnings to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) on better-than-expected revenue of 4.6 billion pounds, up 4.7 percent.

It pinned down its previous forecast for “growth” in revenue for the full year to up 1-2 percent. ($1 = 0.7014 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)