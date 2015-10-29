FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT revenue up 2 pct in record quarter for TV adds
October 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BT revenue up 2 pct in record quarter for TV adds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT, riding high after receiving the go-ahead to buy mobile operator EE on Wednesday, edged market expectations with a 2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on an underlying basis, helped by new TV customers.

The group posted revenue of 4.38 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) for the quarter, in which it added a record 106,000 TV customers. Core earnings fell 1 percent to 1.4 billion pounds, in line with exepectations, which it said reflected investment in its sports programming.

Analysts had forecast revenue of 4.3 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6555 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

