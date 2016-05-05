FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT to invest 6 bln stg on fibre, 4G upgrades
May 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BT to invest 6 bln stg on fibre, 4G upgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest broadband provider BT said it would spend 6 billion pounds on rolling out superfast fibre and 4G mobile connections in the next three years as it reported a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in full-year earnings.

The company reported core earnings of 6.58 billion pounds ($9.55 billion) for the year to end-March, including a contribution from mobile operator EE, which it incorporated at the end of January.

Revenue was up 6 percent including EE to 18.91 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6887 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

