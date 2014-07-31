FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT meets Q1 forecasts on strong broadband demand
July 31, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BT meets Q1 forecasts on strong broadband demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Strong demand for fibre broadband and television helped Britain’s BT report first quarter results in line with forecasts, and to keep its outlook unchanged.

The former state telecoms monopoly reported revenue up 0.5 percent on an underlying basis to 4.4 billion pounds ($7.4 billion). Core earnings were flat at 1.4 billion pounds, both in line with forecasts.

BT’s financial performance has been helped by record customer demand for superfast broadband and its growing new sports TV service which is competing with the market leader BSkyB. ($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
