BT hires former BG Group CFO Lowth as finance chief -Sky News
March 17, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

BT hires former BG Group CFO Lowth as finance chief -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - BT Group is set to appoint Simon Lowth, former chief financial officer at gas producer BG Group, as its new finance chief, Sky News reported on Thursday.

BT is expected to announce the move on Friday and Lowth will join the British telecoms group in the summer, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1LtawuL)

BG Group said last year that Lowth would leave the company once its takeover deal by Royal Dutch Shell is concluded.

BT was ordered last month by industry watchdog Ofcom to give its rivals greater access to its infrastructure to help improve high-speed broadband coverage, in an effort to avoid a break-up of the former monopoly group.

BT and Royal Dutch Shell were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

