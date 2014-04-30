FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT says TV Sport to remain free for broadband customers
April 30, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

BT says TV Sport to remain free for broadband customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - BT said it would provide its sports television service for free to British broadband customers in the next soccer season, extending a deal offered when it launched last August.

The entry of BT into the sports rights market has provided competition for BSkyB, which has long been the dominant force in the sector. The rivalry has also driven up the value of rights, a fillip for sports teams.

“The great news for fans is that BT Sport will remain free with BT Broadband for another season,” said John Petter, head of BT’s Consumer business.

BT said around five million homes were taking the service.

BT and BSkyB are battling for the upper hand in the market to supply broadband, telephone and television services to British households.

Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Jason Neely

