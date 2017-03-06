FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT retains UEFA Champions League rights in 1.2 bln stg deal
March 6, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 months ago

BT retains UEFA Champions League rights in 1.2 bln stg deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's BT has won the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for another three years in a 1.18 billion pound ($1.45 billion) deal that locks out arch-rival Sky from the competition.

Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator said it was in a strong position to monetise its investment of around 394 million pounds a season through subscription, wholesale, commercial, and advertising revenues.

The three year deal runs from the 2018/19 season.

BT first won the rights to show the Champions League in 2013, beating Sky with a deal worth 299 million pounds a year and signalling its intention to become a serious player in the sports broadcasting market. ($1 = 0.8141 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

