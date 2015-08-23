FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British telecoms giant BT accuses U.S. rivals of hurting competition - FT
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

British telecoms giant BT accuses U.S. rivals of hurting competition - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc’s Americas unit president has called on the United States to require that telecoms rivals allow access to their networks at regulated prices, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Bas Burger, president of the British provider’s Americas operation, told the Financial Times a lack of regulation has hampered competition in the United States, where AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc control some 80 percent of the telephone and broadband lines used by homes and businesses. Burger said BT Group must pay large fees to the U.S. rivals to carry data over these wires, which is forcing BT to charge customers more.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.