FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BT raises outlook on strong fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 10, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

RPT-BT raises outlook on strong fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT raised its core earnings and cash flow outlook on Friday after cost cuts and strong demand for broadband helped it to post full-year results slightly ahead of expectations.

The telecoms group posted full year core earnings up 2 percent to 6.2 billion pounds ($9.6 billion), ahead of a consensus of 6.1 billion pounds, off revenue that was down 5 percent. It raised the dividend by 14 percent.

The group also announced a share buyback of around 300 million pounds for this year and next.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.