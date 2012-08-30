FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BT sells 14.1 percent stake in Tech Mahindra
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 30, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BT sells 14.1 percent stake in Tech Mahindra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - BT Group said on Thursday it had more than halved its stake in Tech Mahindra by selling 17.9 million shares, or 14.1 percent of the group’s equity, for 158.6 million pounds ($251.04 million).

The disposal leaves BT with a 9.1 percent stake in the provider of software and services to the global telecommunications industry, which it founded with Indian sports utility vehicle and tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra in 1986.

The shares were sold at 777.73 rupees apiece, a discount of 6.8 percent from its Wednesday close. The shares closed down 5 percent at 793.05 rupees.

British telecommunications group BT said further sales could be considered.

