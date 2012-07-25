FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT cuts costs to offset revenue slide
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 25, 2012 / 6:14 AM / 5 years ago

BT cuts costs to offset revenue slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - BT had to rely on deep cost cuts in the first quarter to lift core earnings 2 percent after tough conditions in southern Europe and the financial sector hit overall revenues.

Britain’s biggest fixed-line telecoms firm reported first quarter revenues down 6 percent to 4.48 billion pounds and an outflow of normalised free cash flow of 124 million pounds.

But cost cuts helped the group to lift adjusted profit before tax up 8 percent and earnings per share by 10 percent.

The results follow a previously solid performance after it hiked its dividend and promised a share buyback in May.

“We have delivered another quarter of profit growth and the 11th consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings per share growth, although our quarterly cash flow was impacted by the timing of working capital movements,” Chief Executive Ian Livingston said.

“BT Global Services was impacted by the tough conditions in Europe and the financial services sector.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.