Demand for BT Sports helps lift Q2 results
October 31, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Demand for BT Sports helps lift Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - More than 2 million homes have signed up to take BT’s new sports service, the group said on Thursday, as it reported strong trading for the first set of results under new chief executive Gavin Patterson.

The 168-year-old former state telecoms monopoly posted flat second quarter revenue, with core earnings and profit before tax ahead of forecasts driven by demand for broadband.

Helped by the demand for broadband and its new sports service, consumer revenue was up 4 percent, its best performance in 10 years.

