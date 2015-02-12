FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BT raises around 1 billion stg to fund EE deal
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BT raises around 1 billion stg to fund EE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with results)

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT raised around 1 billion pounds through a placing on Thursday of shares at 455 pence to help fund its 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion) acquisition of mobile operator EE.

BT had already announced the placing when it confirmed the details of the acquisition last week.

It said on Thursday the placing represented around 3 percent of its outstanding share capital. It placed 222 million new shares via JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

Its shares were trading down 1.3 percent at 454 pence at 1445 GMT.

$1 = 0.6566 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
