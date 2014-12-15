FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

BT chooses EE over O2 in 12.5 bln stg mobile deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT has entered into exclusive talks with Orange and Deutsche Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion), opting for the country’s biggest mobile operator over rival suitor, Telefonica’s O2.

BT had been in talks with Telefonica and EE’s owners since late November about a deal to buy one of the operators, putting the British telecom firm in an unusually strong position to secure a deal to take it back into the consumer mobile market.

BT said that if the deal completes Deutsche Telekom would hold a 12 percent stake in BT and would be entitled to appoint one board member, whereas Orange would hold a 4 percent stake. The French and German companies each owned 50 percent of EE.

$1 = 0.6389 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
