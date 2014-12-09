FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT board meeting will discuss O2 or EE options -source
December 9, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

BT board meeting will discuss O2 or EE options -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The board of BT was meeting on Tuesday and will discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, a person familiar with the situation said.

The meeting was a routine event and not especially scheduled to discuss the possible takeover options, the person said.

BT has been in talks with O2’s owner Telefonica and with the parent firms of O2’s larger rival EE to discuss buying one of the mobile operators.

The move would turn BT into a powerhouse not only in fixed-line broadband, but also mobile, at a cost of between 9 billion pounds ($14.1 billion) and 11 billion pounds.

EE, Britain’s leading mobile operator, is jointly owned by France’s Orange and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom .

BT declined to comment.

$1 = 0.6389 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

