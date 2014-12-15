FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT to enter exclusive talks with EE owners-sources
December 15, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

BT to enter exclusive talks with EE owners-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - BT is expected to enter exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom, about buying Britain’s biggest mobile network operator, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

BT has been in talks with both EE’s owners and O2-owner Telefonica since late November about a deal to buy one of the operators, putting the British telecom firm in an unusually strong position to secure a good deal.

One person familiar with the situation said the deal would cost around 12 billion pounds ($18.8 billion) in cash and shares.

All parties declined to comment.

$1 = 0.6388 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle, Kate Holton and Arno Schuetze; editing by

