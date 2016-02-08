FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BT launches search for new finance director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - BT said on Monday it had started to look for a new finance director to replace Tony Chanmugam but that no formal decision had been taken on a replacement or when the change would be made.

Sky News reported over the weekend that Chanmugam, who has held the role since 2008, was preparing to step down.

BT is currently being reviewed by the telecoms regulator Ofcom as to whether its network division Openreach should be spun off from the wider group. Sky said Chanmugam would step down within months of the regulator delivering its verdict.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

