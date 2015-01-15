British regulator says BT must not squeeze rivals in broadband

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British regulator Ofcom has said it would set up a safeguard to make sure BT maintains a sufficient margin between its wholesale and retail superfast broadband charges to allow rival providers to profitably match its prices.

BT has turned around its business in recent years by building a fibre network that has driven the uptake of broadband services, both by consumers and by rivals who take the lines on a wholesale basis to offer them to customers.

Smaller broadband provider TalkTalk had complained however that BT, the country’s biggest fixed-line provider, was abusing its dominant position in the way it priced the wholesale offering.

It complained there was not enough of a gap between wholesale price and the rate at which BT sold the product to retail customers, squeezing margins for competitors.

Ofcom said under the new proposal BT would be allowed to set its wholesale fibre prices, but they must do it in such a way that others can compete profitably for superfast broadband customers.

“Ofcom’s indicative assessment is that BT is maintaining a sufficient margin under the new draft rules,” Ofcom said. “Therefore, the condition is a safeguard which limits BT’s ability to reduce retail margins in future, and ensures that any increases in BT’s costs must be reflected in its prices.”