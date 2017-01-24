Italian prosecutors launch probe into BT's local unit - sources

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into BT's Italian unit over alleged false accounting and embezzlement, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, hours after the parent company issued a profit warning linked to the scandal.

BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when the Italian accounting irregularities compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.

The telecoms group said a review had found a complex set of improper sales, purchase and leasing transactions at the Italian unit, leaving it with a 530 million pound ($663 million) black hole in its accounts.

No one has been placed under investigation by the Milan prosecutors for the time being, the sources told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7992 pounds) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Agnieszka Flak)