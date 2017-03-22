FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's telecom watchdog fines BT's Plusnet for billing ex-customers
March 22, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 5 months ago

Britain's telecom watchdog fines BT's Plusnet for billing ex-customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's telecom watchdog said on Wednesday it fined BT Group Plc's Plusnet division 880,000 pounds ($1.10 million) for continuing to bill more than a thousand ex-customers.

The investigation by regulator Ofcom found that Plusnet broke a billing rule by continuing to charge a group of customers for landlines or broadband after they had cancelled their service, the regulator said.

Ofcom said that the 1,025 customers were overcharged by more than £500,000 in total.

Plusnet, which provides broadband, landline, digital TV and mobile services, has refunded 356 customers a total of £212,140, which included interest at a rate of 4 percent for each customer, Ofcom said.

Plusnet has also made clear to Ofcom the action it has taken to prevent any future billing errors of this kind. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

