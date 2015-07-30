BT on track for full year due to broadband, pay-TV demand

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - BT Group posted first-quarter revenue and core earnings in line with forecasts on Thursday and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations due to solid demand for broadband and its new Champions League pay-TV offering.

The British broadband market leader, which is buying the country’s biggest mobile network EE, reported core earnings up 1 percent to 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), bang in line with market expectations.

Revenue came in at 4.3 billion pounds, in line with forecasts and flat on an underlying basis, which marks an improving trend of the fourth quarter.