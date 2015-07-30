FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT on track for full year due to broadband, pay-TV demand
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BT on track for full year due to broadband, pay-TV demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - BT Group posted first-quarter revenue and core earnings in line with forecasts on Thursday and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations due to solid demand for broadband and its new Champions League pay-TV offering.

The British broadband market leader, which is buying the country’s biggest mobile network EE, reported core earnings up 1 percent to 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), bang in line with market expectations.

Revenue came in at 4.3 billion pounds, in line with forecasts and flat on an underlying basis, which marks an improving trend of the fourth quarter.

$1 = 0.6412 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.