BT full-year earnings beat forecasts helped by fibre broadband
May 7, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BT full-year earnings beat forecasts helped by fibre broadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - BT Group posted a better than expected 3 percent rise in full-year earnings and raised its outlook for free cash flow after a strong finish to the year, when it connected a record 455,000 fibre broadband customers.

The British broadband market leader, which is buying the country’s biggest mobile network EE, reported core earnings of 6.27 billion pounds ($9.6 billion), beating market expectations of 6.22 billion pounds. Underlying revenue fell 2 percent at 17.85 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6560 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
