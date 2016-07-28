Broadband demand helps BT beat Q1 earnings forecast

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest telecoms group BT reiterated its outlook for the full-year after strong demand for broadband helped it to report better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings.

BT reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.82 billion pounds ($2.40 billion) in the three months to the end of June, compared with a company-supplied analyst forecast of 1.78 billion pounds.

BT, which is locked in talks with the telecoms regulator Ofcom over the need to restructure to improve national broadband coverage, said in May it expected to produce core earnings of around 7.9 billion pounds for the year.