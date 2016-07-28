FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadband demand helps BT beat Q1 earnings forecast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 28, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

Broadband demand helps BT beat Q1 earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest telecoms group BT reiterated its outlook for the full-year after strong demand for broadband helped it to report better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings.

BT reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.82 billion pounds ($2.40 billion) in the three months to the end of June, compared with a company-supplied analyst forecast of 1.78 billion pounds.

BT, which is locked in talks with the telecoms regulator Ofcom over the need to restructure to improve national broadband coverage, said in May it expected to produce core earnings of around 7.9 billion pounds for the year.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
