RPT-BT beats Sky to 152 mln stg rugby rights deal
September 12, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-BT beats Sky to 152 mln stg rugby rights deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - BT has snatched the broadcast rights for Premiership rugby from BSkyB with a 152 million pound ($244 million) four-year contract to show games from the 2013-14 season.

The British telecoms group, which is buying more sports content to boost its internet TV offer, said it would show up to 69 Aviva Premiership Rugby matches and the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Sevens from the 2013-14 season.

It will also show matches played by Aviva Premiership Rugby clubs in European competitions from 2014-15 for three years.

The live Aviva Premiership rights are currently split between satellite broadcaster BSkyB and Disney’s ESPN, BT said on Wednesday.

BT agreed in June a deal to share Premier League soccer games with BSkyB from next year.

