UPDATE 1-BT wins UK TV rights to UEFA Champions, Europa Leagues

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - BT said on Saturday it had won all live UK television broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for three years from 2015/16.

BT will replace the current holders of the rights, BSkyB and ITV.

It said in a statement it had paid 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the rights to broadcast all 350 matches a season for three seasons, an amount it said it could incur without changing its current financial outlook.

“BT will pay a deposit of around 60 million pounds in November 2013 followed by six-monthly instalments commencing July 2015,” it added.

“Despite these payments, BT’s financial outlook is unchanged. The rights are expected to drive additional growth in BT Consumer revenue and profits over the medium-term.”