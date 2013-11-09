FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BT wins UK TV rights to UEFA Champions, Europa Leagues
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 9, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-BT wins UK TV rights to UEFA Champions, Europa Leagues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - BT said on Saturday it had won all live UK television broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for three years from 2015/16.

BT will replace the current holders of the rights, BSkyB and ITV.

It said in a statement it had paid 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the rights to broadcast all 350 matches a season for three seasons, an amount it said it could incur without changing its current financial outlook.

“BT will pay a deposit of around 60 million pounds in November 2013 followed by six-monthly instalments commencing July 2015,” it added.

“Despite these payments, BT’s financial outlook is unchanged. The rights are expected to drive additional growth in BT Consumer revenue and profits over the medium-term.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.