FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT selling $100 mln stake in India's Tech Mahindra-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 29, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

BT selling $100 mln stake in India's Tech Mahindra-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc is selling some of its shares in Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra in a deal that is expected to raise about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

BT, which had a 23 percent stake in Tech Mahindra at end-June, is expected to cut its stake by about 5 percent through the share sale, said the sources, declining to be named as the process is not public yet.

The Tech Mahindra shares are being sold in the price band of 735 rupees to 790 rupees each, the sources said, a discount of about 5 percent to 12 percent from its Wednesday close price of 834.90 rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.