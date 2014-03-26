BT says TV boss Marc Watson to leave

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - BT said the chief executive of its TV business, Marc Watson, who has led the firm’s challenge to BSkyB in live sports broadcasting, is to leave the company.

Watson will step down after seven years to explore new opportunities, BT said. He has led BT’s TV business since 2009 and has been key to securing live rights for the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Premiership Rugby.

Gavin Patterson, BT Group chief executive, said: “Marc has been at the heart of our TV strategy and I am sad to see him leave.”

The group said a search for a new Managing Director of BT TV & Sport was under way. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)