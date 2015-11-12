Kazakh bank BTA files claim against jailed oligarch Ablyazov's son-in-law

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Kazakh bank BTA has been granted a freezing order and has filed a damages claim against the son-in-law of Mukhtar Ablyazov, alleging he had helped the jailed oligarch to deal in assets in breach of English court orders.

BTA, majority owned by Kazakh bank Kazkommertsbank (KKB), said on Thursday that Geneva-based real estate developer Ilyas Khrapunov would be restricted in dealing in assets after an English court granted an interim freezing injuction.

“The bank’s claims against Khrapunov mark another important step in BTA’s quest to recover billions of dollars that have been stolen by Mukhtar Ablyazov,” BTA said in an email.

Ilyas, the third member of the Ablyazov family ensnared in BTA’s battle to reclaim cash it alleges was syphoned from the bank before it was seized in 2009 and Ablyazov fled initially to Britain, is married to Abylazov’s eldest daughter, Madina.

A spokesman for the Ablyazov famnily was not immediately available for comment.

The latest court order against the Ablyazov family comes as the former Kazakh minister-turned-banker, who was arrested in France two years ago after 18 months on the run, faces extradition to Russia.

Ablyazov has long denied fraud, arguing that Kazakh strongman President Nursultan Nazarbayev wants to eliminate him as a political opponent and rob him of his assets.

But in a 2013 High Court judgment in a linked case against three of his co-defendants, a judge ruled that the only explanation for the missing billions was that Ablyazov had orchestrated a dishonest plot to defraud BTA. The bank has been awarded court judgments against him worth $4 billion.

France last month signed a decree authorising Ablyazov’s extradition to Russia.

His family said he faced torture if Russia were to then send him back to Kazakhstan.

Ablyazov plans to appeal against the government decree to the Council of State, France’s highest administrative court. If that fails, he plans to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.