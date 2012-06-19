Kazakh bank BTA suspends Luxembourg listing

ALMATY, June 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh bank BTA, in talks with creditors on a second debt restructuring, has suspended the listing of its securities on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

“The suspension of the listing is due to the current process of the bank’s restructuring and does not mean that these securities will be fully delisted,” BTA said on Tuesday.

BTA, the central Asian state’s third-largest lender by assets, listed its global depository receipts and New Notes in Luxembourg in February 2011, after completing the first debt restructuring.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan’s banks to default in 2009 during the financial crisis, laying bare the local banking sector’s exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank cut net debt by about two thirds through an earlier restructuring programme agreed with creditors in 2010, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5 percent shareholder.

By proposing a second restructuring, BTA angered some creditors, who had expected Samruk-Kazyna to lend more tangible support.

BTA said last week it had begun formal discussions with creditors, hoping to make progress on its debt restructuring plan by the end of this month. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)