May 20 (Reuters) - BTG Plc :

* FY pretax profit 33.3 million stg versus 24.1 million stg year ago

* FY reported revenue including impact of acquisitions was 24 pct higher at 290.5 million stg

* FY underlying 1 revenue grew 20 pct to 244.8 million stg (12/13: 203.8 million stg)

