Nov 11 (Reuters) - BTG Plc

* H1 revenue rose 25 percent to 191.2 million stg

* Operating profit increased to £42.8m (h1 13/14: £25.0m)

* Profit before tax £37.6m (h1 13/14: £32.7m)

* Overall, we are in a good position to deliver our organic growth plans