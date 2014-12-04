FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BTG to acquire Pneumrx for up to $475 mln, funded by placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to amend value of acquisition in headline)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* Acquisition of pneumrx

* Announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire pneumrx inc on a debt free cash free basis for an initial cash consideration of us$230 million

* Entered into an agreement to acquire pneumrx inc (pneumrx), a growing interventional pulmonology business, on a debt free cash free basis for an initial cash consideration of us$230 million (approximately £147 1 million) and up to us$245 million

* Acquisition will be funded in part by a cashbox placing with gross proceeds of approximately £150 million, representing approximately 5 per cent of company’s market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

