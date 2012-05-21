FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BTG swings to profit after strong antidote sales
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BTG swings to profit after strong antidote sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s BTG swung to a pretax profit for the year to end-March, helped by its move to direct sales of its specialist anti-poison drugs, and said it had acquired the European named-patients supply rights for another antidote, uridine triacetate.

The speciality pharma company, which already has the U.S. supply rights for the medicine to treat toxicity of cancer drug 5-FU, said it retained the option to acquire the European commercial rights from Wellstat upon approval.

The group also benefitted from the first royalties from Johnson & Johnson’s Zytiga, a drug to treat advanced prostate cancer that was approved last year in the United States and Europe.

BTG made a pretax profit of 23 million pounds ($36.4 million), against a loss of 10.8 million pounds in the same period a year ago, on revenue 77 percent higher at 197 million pounds.

It said it anticipated that revenue for the current financial year would be between 180 million pounds and 190 million pounds.

